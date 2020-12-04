AMESBURY — Amesbury Middle School Principal Brian Gill remembered the first time he stepped foot in his new school building back in June.
"It really looked like an apocalypse," Gill said. "All of the chalkboards still had the date March 13, 2020, on them and no one was here. It was like something out of a movie."
But it was a dramatically different experience for Gill and his students Thursday, with most students returning to classrooms as part of a hybrid learning model.
"The kids are very vibrant and they are all thrilled to be back," Gill said. "It's like the building came alive again, all of a sudden. I have talked to almost all of them today and 99% of them told me they are happy to be back here."
Thursday also marked the first day of hybrid learning for students at Amesbury High School, where Danielle Ricci was welcoming her first group of seniors — this time as their acting principal.
"There has been a balance of anxiety and excitement about coming back," Ricci said. "For me personally, walking around the building and seeing teachers and students doing what they do has helped to alleviate some of that anxiety."
Ricci said all of the students she spoke to were excited to be back in school.
"They thrive on the social interactions," she said. "For the teachers who have been looking at them from a screen for the past two months, they now get to have them right in front of them."
Students and teachers at both schools also had to learn how to navigate the buildings – which now feature one-way hallways and staircases to help everyone maintain a safe social distance.
"You get lost everywhere you go," freshman Antonio Rodriguez said.
Freshman world history teacher Alina Lingley taught five students in her classroom while three other students attended online. Freshman Victoria Thorpe said she was glad to see her classmates in person.
"It is weird but it is also really good since I don't have to worry about the class glitching out like it does online every now and then," Thorpe said. "I don't have to worry about that or the Wi-Fi going out here."
Seniors such as Chey Meader may have been more familiar with their school building but they were still spending time getting reacquainted with their classmates.
"It's kind of sad being back," Meader said. "I think I'm missing out on a lot of opportunities that I was looking forward to as a senior. I had this expectation about what senior year was supposed to look like already."
Fellow senior Nicole Morel said she expected the hybrid learning model to be "a mess."
"I didn't think it was going to work at first," Morel said. "But it is honestly not that bad. I really enjoy being here. If the governor would have shut us down again and we can't come back, it would definitely be depressing."
Morel and Meader said their college searches have been more difficult to perform in a socially distanced world.
"Tours are limited to how many people can go to a college at a time," Morel said. "I recently went to visit a college and we only had four people in the group. You also had to come in during a certain time slot, so it was a bit hard. Then again, most of the tours now are virtual, so you are not really there. It is all on a screen."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
