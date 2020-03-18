AMESBURY — They may not be driving any van routes right now but the transportation department of the city’s schools are still helping students by handing out free lunch and breakfast to any kid who wants it.
The Amesbury Public School District and schools across the state were shut down to students until at least April 6. But many of the Amesbury district’s van drivers began joining the food service workers in handing out grab-and-go breakfast and lunch bags to any district student who wanted one on Tuesday.
Transportation supervisor Larry Fedorchak said his van drivers were happy to be helping Tuesday.
“I can’t say enough about the food service workers. They have been great,” Fedorchak said. “Everybody is pitching in and we have a different driver each day. They are happy.”
Volunteers are available at the high school and Amesbury Elementary parking lots to hand out the lunch bags every week day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice.
Heidi Gregoire is the Chartwells director of food service for the Amesbury Public Schools and said the and is serving a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch bags everyday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., until further notice.
“All children are entitled to a lunch,” Gregoire said. “We are not just feeding the kids in the free or reduced (price) lunch program. All students can come.”
Gregoire said that Tuesday worked pretty well for her and her workers and that the district will assess the situation on a daily basis to see if there is need.
“We will be reassessing how we are going to do this as we go on,” Gregoire said. “If we only have five families, at that point I would like to do it differently and box up some food for them and let them do their own thing. We want to make sure our kids are taken care of.”
Gregoire said about 20 families came to get a lunch during the first hour of operation on Tuesday with more than 50 meals being served by 1 p.m., with a few home deliveries made as well.
Families are also allowed to take as much milk as they like and people who can’t make it to either school can contact Joan Liporto at 978-388-3507, extension 7019 or via email at liportoj@amesbury.ma.gov.
Eligible students in Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury can also take advantage of the Triton Regional School District’s free meals program.
According to the district’s website, Triton is partnering with Our Neighbors’ Table, Pettengill House, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley to help those in need of assistance with daily meals during the duration of the school closure.
Families looking to participate can fill out a survey at www.tritonschools.org/#tab-id-2, or contact Lucinda Ward at Lucinda.Ward@tritonschools.org.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
