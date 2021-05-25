WEST NEWBURY --The town has volunteer opportunities on the following municipal panels: Finance Committee; Conservation Commission; Council on Aging; Board of Library Trustees; Energy and Sustainability Committee; Open Space Committee; Cable Advisory Committee; Climate Change Resiliency Committee; Cultural Council; Historic District Commission; Planning Board; Tree Committee; and Zoning Board of Appeals.
To learn more, check the Board/Commission/Committee web page at www.wnewbury.org or contact the Select Board’s Office at 978-363-1100 ext. 113 .
"For people who want to get involved, there's plenty of opportunities to get involved," Town Manager Angus Jennings said.
