AMESBURY — Whoever said math is not fun clearly has not had the chance to learn from Jessica Regis while rowing up and down the Merrimack River.
The Amesbury High School math teacher taught her students some practical lessons Monday while out boating on the Merrimack River near Lowell’s Boat Shop. The location was no coincidence since Regis partners with the iconic shop for her unique educational program.
She said it all started in October 2012 when she was volunteering at Lowell’s and got stuck in the current while rowing a boat back.
“We have these motion problems where ‘Bob’ is in a boat on a river with a current and they’re the sort of crazy math problems that make your eyes cross, that gives you all this information and you’re supposed to figure out if he’s rowing this far upstream, how fast is the current going, or if he can row upstream in the back at the same time, how fast could he row, or things like that,” Regis said. “So I was stuck in the middle of the river and I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m Bob.’”
When she returned to the boat shop, Regis spoke to Lowell’s Executive Director Graham McKay about her epiphany, with the two forming the genesis for a new program.
“Basically, it ends up being instead of just reading about Bob and a boat, they become Bob and we are living our own word problems. So when we’re on the river, the kids are generating and collecting the data that we then bring back to class and analyze,” Regis said.
McKay said whenever they can get young people in the shop is a win-win.
“There are so many opportunities here for youth and, any way we can get them here, is a good way. This one in particular gets them really involved in that they get to get in the boats and go out in the river and hopefully see us as an educational resource for them. And as they get older, an educational resource for their kids,” McKay said.
The program was first funded by a grant from the Amesbury Educational Foundation and has since been sustained by grants from a variety of organizations.
Regis shared what students were working on Monday while on the river.
“The kids were taking angles from different spots across the river that were marked with buoys. And so the angles from those, we collected those today, and we actually figured out how far each buoy was from the boat shop,” she said.
“And at the same time, somebody else in the boat was measuring the depth of the river at that point, so we were able to create basically a map of what the bottom of the river looks like at that cross-section.”
She said the student response to the program has been overwhelmingly positive. The largest class she has taken to the river was 30 students.
Regis explained how the program operates.
“I take juniors and seniors out and in the fall we’ll take them out in usually late September into October. Then in the spring, we will go in May and we usually go three or four times over the course of two or three weeks,” Regis said.
She said the trips come at no cost to students and that for the most part, no class is missed.
“We try to cram a lot into basically about an hour on the river, and then they come back and continue their day. The excitement that they come back with most of the time is just tremendous,” Regis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.