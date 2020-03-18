NEWBURYPORT – Molly M. Ettenborough, Newburyport's recycling and energy manager, said there are no changes to curbside trash and recycling pick up at this time, except that residents should be sure to keep trash in bags, and put the bags in barrels, not loose in the barrel because trash is dumped into the truck manually. Recycling can be loose in barrels, because that collection is automated.
City Hall is now closed to the public. If you have an urgent need to purchase a bulk sticker or other item, call 978-454-4410 ext 1 or send an email to lhanke@cityofnewburyport.com.
In a release, Ettenborough said:
The UTEC mattress recycling pick up program will be running as scheduled for March 24.
The Recycling Center on Colby Farm Lane will not be open on Mondays or Thursdays until everything is back on a normal schedule, tentatively Monday, April 6. In addition, the Recycling Center won't be open the first Saturday of April. The office is tentatively planning to reschedule the drop-off for the second Saturday on April 11 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The yard waste facility will not be opening on March 31. The tentative opening date is now Tuesday, April 7. Curbside leaf pick up will be held on May 2 and 16 for bagged leaves only.
The Institution for Savings is sponsoring a free community shredding events on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at the 68 Storey Ave. branch.
For additional information go to www.cityofnewburyport.com.
