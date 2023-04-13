NEWBURYPORT — Texas-born and Louisiana-raised pianist, songwriter and vocalist Marcia Ball will perform May 20 as part of the “Belleville Roots Music Series” at Belleville Congregational Church.
Ball is known for creating a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she takes the stage.
Her latest album, “Shine Bright,” was produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos. The Texas Songwriters Association recently named Ball its 2023 Texas Music Legend.
She won the 2022 Living Blues Readers’ Poll Award for Most Outstanding Musician (keyboards). In 2018, Ball was named the official Texas State Musician and was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame.
Showtime is at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $10 to $40. Belleville is at 300 High St., Newburyport.
For more information, call the church at 978-234-4515 or go to the www.bellevilleroots.org.
