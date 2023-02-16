AMESBURY — New Orleans is a long way from Amesbury. But on Friday, it will feel a little like the Big Easy when purple, green and gold dominates Main Street Congregational Church as it prepares to bring Mardi Gras to the city.
The Mardi Gras Dinner Celebration and Costume Party, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Main Street church, is being organized by Heidi Framm, who serves as the church’s Board of Fellowship director. Framm was also named the Amesbury Council of Churches’ Layperson of the Year for 2023.
She told The Daily News that the congregation has been lamenting the fact that since COVID they have not been able to gather for fun events.
“We just never had fun parties and it seemed like a good time to get together and socialize and be real people again. We do our committee work, we do our missions work, and those are all wonderful things, but we've kind of forgotten how to talk to each other,” Framm said.
She explained how the church had held a similar event in the past to raise money for charities including once after Hurricane Katrina devastated parts of New Orleans in 2005.
Framm said that while flyers for the event say that it will be $10 and require an advanced registration, she views it as more of a suggestion.
“We're charging money just to cover costs and in reality if anybody wants to come and not contribute any money, that's fine too. We're good with people just showing up and enjoying themselves,” Fram said.
She said people can expect to get a taste of the authentic New Orleans experience should they choose to attend.
“Some of us will be wearing Mardi Gras costumes, but not everybody. We do have lots of beads and masks available, and we are serving a traditional Cajun meal with rice and vegetarian gumbo as well as regular gumbo, but not too spicy so that you can add your own spice. And of course, king cake.” Framm said.
She said she is most looking forward to enjoying everyone’s company. She explained how churches often have different group dynamics that can limit who is interacting with each other.
“I sing in the choir, so the choir is a group. It’s not that we don't all get along and work together, but you tend to gravitate towards your own. And then you miss somebody else so you don't get to chat,” Framm said.
She said this dinner will provide a chance to circumvent those groups and allow them all to come together as one large family.
