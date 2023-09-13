AMESBURY — Former City Councilor Richard Marggraf believes he’s the candidate to ensure a real race for mayor.
“I was one term on the council and got my feet wet quite well to learn quite a bit under Mayor Ken Gray, budgeting, et cetera. Took some time off for health reasons and didn’t like the way that this campaign season was shaping up with someone virtually unopposed. I mean, we’ve got two fringe candidates that are far, far left and no one moderate middle of the road at all. So I saw a void and the need,” Marggraf said.
Marggraf is hoping to unseat Mayor Kassandra Gove while fending off challenges from John Proctor and Ted Semesnyei.
With 40 years of private industry business experience, Marggraf says he’s prepared to step into this role for the city.
“I’m currently the chief financial officer of a craft brewing company down in Ipswich. Before that, I ran a civil engineering firm for five years. Before that, I worked for two different green energy companies. I was a national revenue manager for a series of wind farms across the Midwest. So my background is in business and finance and administration, so I do all the hiring and the firing,” Marggraf said.
He spoke about what sets him apart from Gove.
“The mayor has come into town with an agenda of spend, spend, spend, and blame the prior administration. Well, no one’s holding a gun to your head and telling you to spend the money. You spend the money, you take responsibility for what you do. She doesn’t do that. I’ts point fingers, don’t take responsibility, and layers of bureaucracy created in the mayor’s office with different positions so that no one can get to the mayor,” Marggraf said.
Marggraf said he would make sure he had the opposite approach.
“I’ve crossed aisles many times to vote for the right person, and that’s the way I am. I see being fiscally moderate as being responsible. Responsible is having some money in the bank. It’s not going to the edge of the fiscal cliff and then having to do overrides,” Marggraf said.
He acknowledged that it would be a process that would take time but is feasible.
“I don’t think you can cut taxes, but you need to slow the rate and increase down drastically. You have to stop the capital spending as much as it is and do the regular maintenance sidewalks, roads, things like that,” Marggraf said.
He expressed three issues as top priorities, with the top one being the city’s schools.
“Three of the last four budgets the mayor submitted were extremely low, in fact, the last one resulted in five layoffs. It shouldn’t come down to the city council having to override her every year so that she can appear as though she’s fiscally responsible when in fact she’s not, resulting in teachers being let go. It’s unacceptable,” Marggraf said.
Addressing a looming “fiscal cliff” would be Marggraf’s second priority.
“Amesbury is about to go through a fiscal cliff, and that’s been confirmed by everyone that’s currently in office except the mayor,” Marggraf said.
He criticized the hiring of 12 new firefighters using federal grant money that he claims expires in three years, and was also critical of Gove’s handling of a leaking roof at the Amesbury Middle School, which he said has been an issue for a decade.
“She was supposed to go out and get a state grant. It didn’t happen. She tried, it didn’t happen just like the administration before her,” Marggraf said.
His last priority would be to address the “mass exodus” of city employees.
“Amesbury has lost over 41 employees since she took office that have left the employee of the city. People with valuable knowledge, like the DPW director, the fire chief, and the old police chief,” Marggraf said, referring to Rob Desmarais, Ken Berkenbush and William Scholtz.
Marggraf said he was hopeful about his chances and is looking forward to the campaign trail.
“I’ve got a good group of folks now that are supporting me, including Mayor Gray, great campaign staff, and things are starting to ramp up. Primary’s coming up September the 19th, and I’m encouraging folks to get out to vote, and I look forward to serving,” Marggraf said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
