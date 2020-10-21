SALISBURY — A new company with a familiar name has been given the go-ahead to build a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility on Fanaris Drive after selectmen voted unanimously Monday to enter a host community agreement with Brother Jonathan's Alchemy Inc.
Salem-based Alternative Therapies Group opened a marijuana retail store on Route 110 that has become successful over the past year.
Former Alternative Therapies Group CEO Chris Edwards is fronting the new company, which intends to open a small marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility in the town's industrial park, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.
"This is a new venture that he is proposing to do on his own," Harrington said Monday. "This would be a smaller, sort of boutique cultivation facility. It would not be a very large manufacturing facility."
The town has a limit of two marijuana retail stores – with the first being ATG. The second is Ganesh Wellness proposed at 238 Lafayette Road
Root & Bloom LLC has signed a host community agreement to build a 40,000-square-foot marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility at 187 Lafayette Road, and the town has no limit on how many of these businesses can operate in Salisbury, according to Harrington.
"This host community agreement is pretty much in line with the others that have been signed in terms of all of the protections that need to be put in place," he said. "Odor control is very important for a manufacturing and cultivation facility."
Although no conversations took place in open session about the details of the host community agreement Monday night, Root & Bloom LLC signed a deal that requires it to pay a one-time community impact fee of $350,000 spread over five payments: $150,000 upon receipt of a special permit; $50,000 upon receipt of the final license from the state Cannabis Control Commission; $50,000 six months after the receipt of the final license; $50,000 18 months after receiving the final license; as well as $50,000 a year after receiving the final license.
Harrington also said Monday that Brother Jonathan’s Alchemy would be required to pay 1% of its gross revenues to the town. Edwards would need to receive all of his licensing from the state Cannabis Control Commission within the next two years.
"Mr. Edwards and the town have had a very good relationship since his affiliation with ATG," Harrington said. "If the board feels so inclined as to accept his proposal, we would look forward to continuing to work with him."
