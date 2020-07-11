SALISBURY — A proposed marijuana cultivation facility and plans for a 10-unit residential development are scheduled to go before the Planning Board on July 22.
Salisbury-based Root & Bloom LLC plans to build a large-scale recreational marijuana cultivation and product manufacturing facility on 2.3 acres at 187 Lafayette Road.
The proposed 39,600-square-foot commercial cultivation building would also include parking and be built by Key Construction Solutions Inc. of South Easton.
Local contractor George Haseltine is a co-founder and partner, along with Brad Kutcher of Root & Bloom LLC.
“They are a commercial construction company which definitely specializes in cannabis construction operations," Haseltine said. “They have substantial experience with cannabis facility construction."
Haseltine said the proposed facility would not operate as a retail store and only cultivate and manufacture finished cannabis products to be sold to dispensaries.
"This will be a custom-designed, highly energy efficient, state-of-the-art cultivation and product manufacturing facility," he said. "This will also be a medical-grade facility, which means it will set us up for future regulations that may come about. So we will be poised to capitalize on those regulations."
Root & Bloom entered into a host community agreement with the town in July 2019 that requires the company to pay a one-time community impact fee of $350,000 spread over five payments: $150,000 upon receipt of a special permit; $50,000 upon receipt of the final license from the state Cannabis Control Commission; $50,000 six months after the receipt of the final license; $50,000 18 months after receiving the final license; as well as $50,000 a year after receiving the final license.
Use of marijuana products has been banned on the property and the company has also been asked to pay the town 3% of all revenue receipts at the end of each calendar year, as well as an additional 3% of its profits to a nonprofit charitable foundation.
In an unrelated proposal to go before the Planning Board on July 22, DeStefano Development Group LLC of Rowley seeks approval to build a flexible residential development at 9 Gerrish Road.
A flexible residential development encourages the preservation of open space and the use of less land and natural materials.
The company's special permit application says Millennium Engineering of Salisbury is expected to build 10 single-family homes on 12.8 acres, 9.2 acres of which would be preserved for the town to be used as publicly accessible open space.
Attorney Lisa Mead said the 9.2 acres abuts town property.
"We are using just over three acres out of the available 12.8," Mead said. "The idea behind a flexible residential development is really to prevent sprawl."
The board is expected to meet via Zoom on July 22 at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.salisburyma.gov/planning-board/pages/current-project-applications-plans.
