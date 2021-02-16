Marina proposal in Amesbury includes restaurant and hotel

AMESBURY — A grand vision has emerged for the former Larry's Marina that includes a new restaurant and a small hotel.
ARC Technologies founder Dan Healey bought the 1.55-acre Larry's Marina property – which included two warehouses, a club/lodge, a Cape Cod-style home and 3,000-square-feet of Merrimack River dockage – for $1.84 million in October 2019. The marina was previously owned by Lawrence M. Kelcourse, who bought the 67,518-square-foot lot in late 1975.
Healey had initially told The Daily News he would be making his plans for the property public in January 2020.
The marina's project coordinator Peter Suorsa sent an undated letter to abutting Point Shore and Pleasant Valley-area neighbors detailing his plans sometime late last year.
Suorsa states in his letter that the COVID-19 pandemic had curtailed the marina's plans to host an in-person presentation for its neighbors, so he included links to an online presentation giving more details about the company's plans.
According to Suorsa's presentation, the Marina at Amesbury Point would feature extended parking, public walkways, a pub, and a restaurant.
A 10 to 15 room "small boutique hotel" has also been proposed to be built where a large green warehouse structure now stands on the property.
The proposed hotel would accommodate transient boaters and visitors and the remainder of the building would be reserved for a retail store and boat repair and service department.
The proposed hotel would also abut a new 100-seat "Captain's Quarters" restaurant, a small pub with deck seating – which would offer a small plate menu – and a public boardwalk running along the waterfront. New bathrooms and a kitchen have also been proposed for marina members.
Suorsa said Healey has also purchased the neighboring 13 Merrimac St. so that it could be transformed into a parking lot.
The presentation also states that Healey has already set about ordering new docks for the marina's 100 boat slips which are expected to arrive before the 2021 boating season begins. New dockside electrical service will be a part of the new upgrades as well.
Suorsa's password-protected online presentation includes conceptual drawings of the proposed project and also gives neighbors a chance to weigh in with their opinions.
Suorsa states that he has already met with Mayor Kassandra Gove and Planning Director Nipun Jain to discuss the project, which will also need to meet the approval of the city's Conservation Commission, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals before moving forward.
The project will also need to meet the approval of the state Department of Environmental Protection because of its location on the river.
Healey, Suorsa and a representative of the Marina at Amesbury Point did not return calls for comment.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.