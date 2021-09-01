NEWBURYPORT — Pirates, pizza and more are headed for the waterfront next weekend when the Custom House Maritime Museum presents the return of its annual Maritime Days celebration.
The museum had hosted the tall ships El Galeon, Adventure and Alabama, as well as Nao Santa Maria, to anchor its Maritime Days celebrations over the course of four summers between 2016 and 2019.
Board member Jack Santos said the Custom House was “just minutes away” from signing the contract to bring another tall ship to the city in March of 2020.
“Then the world shut down because of COVID-19 and we all agreed that we probably shouldn’t be doing it,” Santos said.
He said Maritime Days is the biggest annual fundraiser the museum hosts.
“We didn’t have any big fundraisers in 2020 for the obvious reasons,” Santos said. “Now, in 2021, we wanted to get back to fundraising. A ship is still a little problematic right now. So we decided to go ahead and have the kinds of events that we would normally have if a ship were in port.”
The three day celebration will begin at the museum on Friday, Sept. 10 with a Maritime Tavern Night featuring the local a capella group The Portermen from 6-8 p.m.
“We will have The Portermen but we will also have a (Yeat Yeat, Don’t Tell Me – Live!) trivia contest between their sets,” Santos said.
Friday will also feature a “Best Newburyport Pizza Palooza” contest when attendees will be able to sample a number of local pizzas and vote on their favorite pie.
“Every pizza place in town is donating pizzas and we are going to have have a blind pizza tasting when people can vote on their favorite,” he said. “We will announce the best Newburyport pizzeria at the end of the night.”
According to Santos, Saturday, Sept. 11 will feature the Maritime Treasure Hunt which is an interactive history mystery chase throughout the city beginning with an Abraham’s Bagels continental breakfast on the museum lawn at 9 a.m.
“People will be running around town, solving clues,” he said. “The team that gets the most clues, wins the big award which is a one-day sail on a catamaran. We’re hoping a lot of local groups will join the treasure hunt. Maybe we could see the City Council or the School Committee fielding a team. Maybe we could get some teachers or firefighters to all sign up as a team and do the treasure hunt. It’s going to be pretty exciting.”
Saturday will close with the popular Pirate Party at the Custom House from 6:30-10 p.m.
“We have had this party every Maritime Days,” Santos said. “We used to do this on the ships and we are trying to get that same sense of partying and maritime history, being a pirate and getting to dress up. We here in Newburyport love to dress up for events like this.”
The museum will be open free to the public on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. when an open will also be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“There will be special guests doing presentations on the Coast Guard, clipper ships, African Americans and celestial navigation,” Santos said. “It’s just an opportunity to hang around the museum, have fun, see the special events and tour the museum. We have completely redone the inside of the museum. I don’t know if people have really had a chance to see it and how much the exhibits have changed. So that will be a large focal point for us this year.”
Maritime Days website: https://customhousemaritimemuseum.org/event/maritime-days-returns/.
