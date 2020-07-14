Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.