NEWBURYPORT – Custom House Maritime Museum Executive Director Joan Whitlow and Sean Palmatier, the assistant director and curator, will visit The Morning Show on Thursday, July 16, to describe behind the scenes renovations that took place while the museum was closed due to the pandemic.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Whitlow and Palmatier about the museum’s new emphasis on displaying artifacts in each gallery so that they reveal historical stories.
Those stories include the social, political, and entertainment functions performed by Colonial taverns, as featured in the new exhibit, “Entertainment for Man and Horse: Victuals, Libations and Distractions in an Early Colonial Tavern.”
Rev. Joan MacPherson, pastor of Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury ,will also appear on Thursday’s show to define white privilege and describe how it is woven into systemic racism; to provide examples of discriminatory practices that have provided white people with multi-generational economic advantages; and to describe the call she feels as a pastor to advocate for racial justice.
The Morning Show will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for The Morning Show.
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scroll down).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.