AMESBURY — A pizza night fundraiser to benefit the Mark A. Cote Scholarship Fund will be held at The Flatbread Co. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Cote was a city resident, husband and father who died unexpectedly in July.
Cote and his wife, Dee, had been longtime volunteers and generous sponsors of Amesbury Public Schools and a scholarship has been established in his honor for a graduating senior each year at Amesbury High School.
The Flatbread Co. will be donating $3.50 for each large pizza sold on Aug. 31 and $1.75 for each small pizza to the scholarship fund.
People who are unable to attend the benefit can also donate by sending a check to The Mark A. Cote Scholarship Fund, care of The Provident Bank, 5 Market Square, Amesbury MA, 01913.
