NEWBURYPORT — A construction project on the waterfront has the city scrambling to find new parking for downtown residents and employees.
The city recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the $6 million first phase of the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project, which will convert a number of waterfront parking lots to additional green space flanking the east and west sides of the 4.6-acre site.
The city fenced off access to the Water Street municipal parking lot near the harbormaster’s headquarters to make way for new construction. Since then, according to Chief of Staff Andrew Levine, his office has been hearing from local business employees who have been paying monthly to park there but now find themselves without a space.
“If they’re coming in a little later or at certain times, they used to be able to find a spot. But, now they can’t,” he said. “So they’re concerned about that.”
The city’s parking coordinator, Richard Jones, is one of those on the hunt for new parking spaces. He sent an email to a Daily News representative asking whether the company would be interested in leasing its Liberty Street parking lot to the city to make up for lost spaces.
The Parking Advisory Committee was to meet at City Hall on Wednesday night to discuss the change and other potential mitigation.
The Green Street municipal parking lot and the Titcomb Street parking garage are the closest alternatives for motorists who typically use the Water Street lot, according to Levine, who said employees with parking passes will also be able to park all day on residential streets; from Fair Street to Lime Street in the easterly direction, between High and Water streets, as well as from Green Street to Winter Street in a westerly direction, between High and Merrimack streets, through Sept. 14.
Employee permit holders can also continue parking in the Waterfront East and West municipal lots, the Prince Place municipal lot and the Hales Court municipal lot. The Green Street municipal lot will become available to them beginning Sept. 15.
All-day parking is also available behind the Bartlet Mall on Pond, Greenleaf and Auburn streets.
Market Landing Park construction is expected to continue until June, according to Levine. He said although many of the Water Street parking lot spaces will reopen once work is completed, some of those will be permanently lost to green space.
Resident Keith Kennedy is not happy with the Market Landing Park project. Kennedy sent an email to the mayor and the City Council, letting them know that after using the Water Street parking lot “all of the time,” he now finds himself in same situation as area business owners.
“This is insane,” he said. “The grass that was already created in that parking lot has never been used and now they’re expanding it for the green people? This is only making things more difficult for the businesses downtown because people don’t want to walk that far and the (Titcomb Street) parking garage is a long way from the downtown area, especially in the winter.”
Kennedy also said he is concerned about the business community and doesn’t want to see the new park force some of them to leave since customers will not be able to find parking nearby.
Levine said the Market Landing Park project is part of a long-term plan to accommodate more people in the waterfront area.
“It’s been a long process to determine how to fully realize the potential of the waterfront and how to best meet the demands for both, more green space and ease of access for residents, visitors and employees,” he said. “The consensus has been to expand Market Landing Park and utilize the Titcomb Street garage.”
Kennedy pointed out that the Water Street parking lot is full during snow emergencies and wondered where all of the downtown residents will go in the winter.
“This makes everything a lot worse for everybody and my prediction is after a few years, that place will be turned back into a parking lot because of the suffering the businesses will go through,” he said. “It’s a big, expensive hassle for nothing. Anyone who doesn’t see that must be blind.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.