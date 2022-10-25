NEWBURYPORT — Thanks to less-than-perfect weather, the city’s largest mural will not be completed as fast as originally planned, according to property owner Sean Welsh.
However, Subway Doodle, a Brooklyn-based multimedia street artist, will be working on the two-story mural on the side of 1 Market St. regularly until it is completed, he added.
The mural depicts 19th century local resident Alice Gray Brown as a 15-year-old.
Brown was born in 1863 as the daughter of Newburyport mariner captain Lawrence W. Brown (1831-1903) and his wife, Jane Wormstead (1839-1871). Alice accompanied her father on at least six long trips at sea beginning when she was only 15 years old.
Alice collected swatches of fabric from around the world. Upon her return to Newburyport, she sewed “crazy quilts” from her collection of fabrics. Some of her work and writings are housed at the Newburyport Maritime Society.
The two-story mural will depict a 15-year-old Alice at sea on a ship made of one of her quilts. Subway Doodle’s 15-year-old daughter served as the model for the mural, he said.
Much of the mural, Subway Doodle explained, consists of house paint. But the bottom part, including the sea of quilts, is mostly spray paint. The mural is being painted on stucco.
Subway Doodle began work on the mural over the weekend but said the rainy weather slowed him down. After finishing his workday Monday, Subway Doodle will return at a later date to finish the mural. Asked if he was disappointed, the Park Slope artist said not at all.
“It’s part of the fun, part of the art,” he said Monday morning.
The Newburyport mural represents Subway Doodle’s first known work in Massachusetts. He said his closest work can be found near Becky’s Diner in Portland, Maine.
Welsh, along with wife, Monica Welsh, founded West of Dirty, a noncommercial art blog that initially highlighted art, galleries, street art and artists that the couple reviewed and appreciated in New York City. It has grown to cover all kinds and locations of art and artists worldwide.
It was through the blog that they met up with Subway Doodle and hired him to paint the mural.
“We’re very excited, this is so cool,” Sean Welsh said. “We’re big art collectors and this is an extension of us.”
The Welshes have lived in their home, built in 1792, for 20 years. Sean Welsh said before Subway Doodle climbed aboard a crane and began work, the Welshes spoke to Mayor Sean Reardon and his office, which cleared the work.
Subway Doodle, according to his website, is known for blending illustration and photography to create imaginative depictions of New York City.
During his doodling breaks, he spends time at The Mint Farm, a creative marketing studio in Brooklyn that produces short-form content for television and social media where he works as creative director.
