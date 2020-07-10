NEWBURYPORT — U.S. Sen. Ed Markey will address members of the Newburyport Democratic City Committee during the group’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held via Zoom videoconference.
Committee members and others who attend the meeting will learn about the group Together for 2020/Swing Left, which is working to help Democrats win races for seats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives as well as state-level races and the November presidential election, according to a press release.
There will also be a discussion about new vote-by-mail legislation recently passed and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Amber Hewett, the Democratic candidate for state representative for the 1st Essex District, will update the committee on her campaign.
Markey, who is seeking reelection to another six-year term, faces a challenge in the Democratic primary from Rep. Joseph Kennedy of the 4th Congressional District.
Markey was first elected to the Senate in a special election in June 2013 after John Kerry resigned to become U.S. secretary of state. He won reelection in 2014.
Prior to joining the Senate, Markey served for 37 years in the U.S. House of Representatives from the 7th Congressional District.
For more information on the committee and how to join the virtual meeting, contact Karen Trowbridge at ktrowbridgendcc@gmail.com or visit the committee's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewburyportDems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.