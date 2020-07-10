AMESBURY – As local businesses resume operation in phases and Congress weighs additional action in support of business recovery, the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce is inviting local businesses to join a discussion with U.S. Sen. Ed Markey on Wednesday.
“We wanted to create this opportunity so that our local businesses can get accurate information as they continue to navigate this recovery,” said Paul Gagliardi, an Amesbury attorney who will co-moderate the discussion.
“Just as important as getting our own questions answered," Gagliardi said, "we want to make sure our officials in Washington understand the challenges local businesses continue to face.”
This update and discussion with Markey will take place via Zoom at 10 a.m.
“Being a business owner, there is already a lot to juggle,” said Adeline Matton, an Amesbury real estate agent who will moderate the discussion with Gagliardi.
“While everyone was able to follow along as programs were initially developed, accessing these programs was certainly time consuming," Matton said. "Getting an update and allowing a discussion would help, especially as businesses consider any additional support they may need.”
The event is free with participants able to register in advance by emailing Phil@AmesburyChamber.com or by visiting the COVID-19 Response section of www.AmesburyChamber.com.
For more information, contact Phil DeCologero at 978-388-3178.
