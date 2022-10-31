NEWBURYPORT — U.S. Sen Edward Markey will get a firsthand look Monday at the city’s $9 million dredging project when he, and other dignitaries, visit Plum Island.
Expected to be joining the state’s junior senator at 11 a.m. will be U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem; state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon and other local officials. They will be met by Reservation Terrace resident Lela Wright.
Beach erosion along Reservation Terrace is threatening several homes and made a small road near them inaccessible.
Reardon said he is looking forward to welcoming Markey and Moulton to the area.
“It’s always special when our state and federal leaders come visit us here in Newburyport,” he said.
The project will see 220,000 to 300,000 cubic yards of sand dredged from the Merrimack and Piscataqua rivers and placed on Plum Island to add more than 400 feet of beachfront to rebuild Reservation Terrace
“If anything, this highlights the importance of having great relationships with our state and federal legislators,” Reardon said. “So I am really excited that they are coming into town and I am excited the dredge project is going on.”
The members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation recently secured $7.3 million in federal funding to dredge the mouth of the Merrimack River – part of the $11.5 million in federal dollars secured in the past two years by the delegation to support coastal resiliency efforts for Newburyport and Plum Island, according to Moulton’s office.
Over the last couple of years, Reservation Terrace homes have been inching closer to falling into the ocean as the sandy beaches around them were lost to quick-moving erosion.
Roughly two years ago, a road in front of houses was washed away. And last winter, a home was condemned due to flooding. Since then, the city and state added sandbags and a stone wall along the edge of the street that has temporarily stabilized, according to one homeowner.
Wright said Tarr’s office reached out to her and asked if she would be willing to speak on behalf of the neighborhood, an offer she gladly accepted.
“It’s so reassuring just to have people here that are addressing the situation,” she said.
Ever since the dredging project began, Wright has had a front-row seat, watching as sand is pumped onto the beachy area near her endangered home.
“I can absolutely see it. It changes daily but it’s kind of the way it is now,” she said, referring to the somewhat unpredictable nature of sand and surf.
Those interested in following the project’s progress at Reservation Terrace can check out a live camera feed at newburyport.com.
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
