NEWBURYPORT — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey got a firsthand look at the city’s $9 million dredging project when he spent part of a warm Halloween morning at the epicenter of recent beach erosion that has threatened Plum Island homes on Reservation Terrace.
Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation secured $7.3 million in federal funding in 2021 to dredge sand from Newburyport Harbor at the mouth of the Merrimack River and plop it onto the beach near the endangered Reservation Terrace homes.
The $7.3 million in federal funding also comes as part of $11.5 million that has been secured for coastal resiliency efforts in Newburyport and Plum Island over the past two years and work on the dredging project that began in mid-October.
Markey, D-Mass., joined a group of local, state and federal officials, including U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, among other officials, at Reservation Terrace on Monday to celebrate the beginning of the dredging project.
“Now, we are seeing in real time, the results of federal dollars at work in Massachusetts,” Markey said.
Lela Wright hosted the gathering on her property along with her husband, at-large City Councilor Mark Wright, and she pointed out that one of the homes condemned due to flooding in January was coming down Monday as well.
“It is really emotional and it is really difficult. As much as we want to celebrate this moment and I certainly do, I need to at least mention how difficult this can be at times,” she said.
Markey said dredging will maintain the required depths of the channel between the Merrimack River, Newburyport Harbor and the Atlantic Ocean, while ensuring navigation through the area remains safe and reliable for commercial fishing vessels, U.S. Coast Guard operations and recreational boating.
The dredging would also slow down recent erosion on Plum Island by placing at least 226,000 cubic yards of sand along the beach, according to Markey, who said the sand should add roughly 400 feet of beach along Reservation Terrace and reestablish the strength and vitality of the public beach while also protecting the many homes that border the area.
“With this, we have placed a downpayment on the future of Plum Island,” he said.
Since the benefits of dredging are temporary, Markey acknowledged the underlying cause of the erosion needs to be addressed as well.
Another $240,000 in federal funding has also been secured to allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study how to alleviate the tidal gyre it created when building the south jetty of Plum Island in 2014.
“That’s the source of the intensifying vulnerability on Plum Island,” Markey said.
Markey made sure to thank former Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday for alerting him about the problems on Plum Island nine years ago.
Reardon said he was looking forward to fixing the south jetty.
“We’re going to fix that jetty and hopefully give the residents of Plum Island some peace,” he said.
Moulton said Reardon has been an engaged partner “right from the start” and that the dredging will give the men and women of U.S. Coast Guard Station-Merrimack River a better chance to perform their lifesaving work.
“If one of those Coast Guard cutters becomes grounded itself, then people are going to die. So, all of the work that went into this project ... . It ultimately will result in lives being saved,” Moulton said.
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid, who lives on Plum Island, said he knows how painful the situation has been on Reservation Terrace.
“This is your victory, this is your win. You worked hard for it and you have earned it,” he said.
Wright said Plum Island residents see the effects of beach erosion caused by the south jetty each day.
“This is not a product of climate change, this is a man-made problem. The dredge will help replenish the sand but, in order for the sand to stay on the shore, we need that long-term fix,” she said.
Tarr said the dredging project was a “terrific” example of Democrats and Republicans working together, at the state and federal levels, to get the job done.
“This day came as we turned hope into action and anxiety into sand on the beach,” he said.
Tarr added that the dredging project will provide protection for local homeowners as well as critical infrastructure and public safety concerns.
“These things don’t happen by accident,” he said. “They happen when there is determination and leadership, and partnership and a fierce commitment to each other that we can get to a better place. Today, we are at that better place.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
