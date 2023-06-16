AMESBURY — The Longyear Museum announced Monday that Mary Baker Eddy Historic House in Amesbury is once again open as it readies to host a second year of tours.
Folks can take guided tours Friday and Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. through October, according to museum staff.
Eddy, the founder of Christian Science, is widely recognized as one of the most influential women in the field of religion. She is the first American woman to found a worldwide religion.
Mary Baker Eddy Historic House Tour Guide Maggie Thomas spoke about why it is important to share its history.
“We need to know how all this came about. And for me personally, I know this was a rather bleak period in Mrs. Eddy's life. Her husband had abandoned her and her son had been taken away,” Thomas said.
Longyear Museum, an independent historical museum in Chestnut Hill, owns and maintains the house, which is one of eight historic houses in the Longyear collection. The museum is marking its 100th year of serving the public, providing exhibits, publications, and programs about the life and achievements of Eddy.
In the Amesbury home of Sarah Bagley, Eddy found a quiet refuge where she did some of her earliest writing on Christian Science and taught some of her first students. She lived in the house, which was built just after the American Revolution, during the summer of 1868 and again in the early spring of 1870, , according to the museum.
A comprehensive restoration of both the interior and exterior of the home was completed in 2022. Many of the furnishings have been in the house since the mid-1800's.
Folks looking to go on the tour will be led through both the downstairs and upstairs areas, learning about the history of Eddy and the Bagley family who housed her.
Thomas said that in spite of the hardships she was going through, Eddy vowed to press on and share her healing with the world.
“She felt like this was her mission, to really study the Bible and understand it, understand the healing better, and it's the roots of Christian Science,” Thomas said.
Thomas said that the house got solid foot traffic during its first season last year.
“I think we gave about 200 tours in the season, so from June through October,” Thomas said.
She said it is always interesting to see the variety of folks interested in the house.
A suggested donation of $7 per person is recommended. Children under age 12 and Longyear members are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.