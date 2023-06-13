AMESBURY — The Mary Baker Eddy Historic House at 277 Main St. is again open for tours through Oct. 31.
Christian Science founder Mary Baker Eddy is widely recognized as one of the most influential women in the field of religion. She is the first American woman to found a worldwide religion.
In the Amesbury home of Sarah Bagley, Eddy found a quiet refuge. She authored some of her earliest writing on Christian Science and taught some of her first students.
Eddy lived in the house, built just after the American Revolution, in summer 1868 and again in the early spring of 1870.
A comprehensive restoration of the interior and exterior of the home was completed in 2022. Many of the furnishings have been in the house since the mid-1800s.
Guided tours are available Friday and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The house is also open by appointment but closed holidays. A suggested donation of $7 per person is recommended. Children under age 12 and Longyear Museum members are admitted for free.
Longyear, an independent historical museum in Chestnut Hill, owns and maintains the home – one of eight historic houses in the Longyear collection.
The independent museum is marking its 100th year of serving the public, providing exhibits, publications and programs about the life and achievements of Eddy.
To schedule a tour of the Mary Baker Eddy Historic House in Amesbury, or for more information, call 617-278-9000, ext. 250.
