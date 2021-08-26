NEWBURYPORT — With COVID-19 case numbers increasing again, the Board of Health voted unanimously last week to mandate that masks be worn indoors at City Hall, Newburyport Public Library and the Senior Community Center, regardless of vaccination status.
As of last Thursday, the city had a positivity rate of 1.9% with 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 probable cases.
To date, 40 residents have died due to complications from the virus.
Speaking in a phone interview about how the board came to this recent decision, Public Health Director Frank Giacalone said case numbers are "still below the state average — which is good news — however, we wanted to be a bit proactive in terms of trying to get numbers down again or flatten out, so they don't climb anymore."
As of Monday, the city had 49 COVID-19 cases, including both confirmed and probable, he said. The city had 11 cases total for the month of July, so numbers are ticking up slowly.
The board decided to mandate masks in these three buildings in particular "since they deal with a lot of the more susceptible populations," Giacalone said.
The decision also coincided with the Newburyport School Committee's vote Aug. 16 to require masks be worn in the city's schools and on school buses to start off the 2021-22 year.
The city will keep reviewing case numbers and following state guidance. No other restrictions are anticipated at this time, but the health director hopes that people will continue to take precautions.
"Mask up when you can, but most importantly, get the vaccination," he said.
With the Pfizer vaccine now fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for those ages 16 and older, Giacalone "strongly urged" those who were previously hesitant about the vaccine to get it now.
"There really is no risk of getting the shot because it's not only protecting yourself, it's protecting other people," he said. "By not getting the vaccine and not wearing a mask when you need to, you can be spreading it more easily to so many people."
The FDA has also authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for those who are 12 to 15 years old, as well as both the Moderna vaccine and the J&J Janssen vaccine for those ages 18 and older.
To learn more or to find a location to get a free COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
"The sooner we get through this, the sooner we can all go on vacation," Giacalone said.
