WEST NEWBURY — The Board of Health has asked selectmen for a written policy on wearing masks inside municipal buildings.
At a remote meeting Monday, board Chair Bob Janes said he has heard from some town employees who expressed concern with the lack of official policies in place regarding COVID-19 precautions.
“If you’re in your office and you don’t want to wear a mask, that’s absolutely fine,” Janes said.
But if someone enters the office, or the employee is in other areas of the building, masks should be worn, he stressed.
“It’s just common courtesy," Janes said. "If you’re walking around the halls, put a mask on. If you go into someone else’s office, put a mask on.”
The policy also applies to members of the Public Works Department, but because of the nature of the work they perform inside the highway barn, the decision on whether to wear a mask in that building is discretionary.
Noting that wearing a mask places a relatively innocuous burden on most people, Chairman David Archibald had strong words for the employees.
“Put the damn mask on — that’s all I have to say,” he said. Town buildings remain closed to the public.
In light of the pandemic, Health Agent Paul Sevigny will be signing off on use-of-facility requests to make sure COVID-19 protocols and procedures the applicants have in place are adequate.
The town is only making outdoor facilities available and only in some cases. Indoor spaces are only available to town boards and committees.
Eventually, senior exercise programs will move inside. Reserving town spaces for special events such as birthday parties or graduation celebrations is not permitted at this time.
“It’s not going away anytime soon,” Sevigny said of the deadly virus.
In other news, Town Manager Angus Jennings successfully negotiated a one-year memorandum of understanding with Newburyport for work on the Middle Street bridge.
Selectmen appointed Richard Miller to the Housing Committee, Joe Heyman to the Finance Committee, and Nicholas Levesque and Ryan Green to the police reserves. Residents are still needed to serve on the Finance and Capital Improvement committees and other municipal boards. Learn more at www.wnewbury.org.
Jennings reported that work on the middle/high school building project continues with bidding underway for various portions of the job. A building permit review is ongoing.
A few neighbors have complained about noise at the site and the building inspector is following up. Selectmen asked to be kept informed about how the contractor responds to the complaints.
A second site walk for land off Coffin Street targeted for a Chapter 40B affordable housing development will likely take place July 29. The walk is limited to developer Chip Hall and nine other people, including two abutters.
Town Clerk Michael McCarron announced that early voting for the primary Sept. 1 will take place at the Town Annex this year instead of the lobby of the 1910 Town Office Building, which is typically used for this purpose.
The relatively larger size of the Annex is better for social distancing, McCarron said. He pointed out that the public is not supposed to be inside the town offices right now. The last day to register to vote is Aug. 22.
Plans for early voting for the presidential election Nov. 3 will be decided in early fall, McCarron said.
