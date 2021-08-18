NEWBURYPORT — Masks must be worn indoors and on buses for the start of the 2021-22 school year, but health and safety protocols are subject to change depending on the most up-to-date data, the School Committee voted unanimously Monday.
The district will continue to review guidelines on a regular basis, especially as more students and staff are vaccinated.
Prior to the vote, Superintendent Sean Gallagher made his recommendations for such protocols.
District officials decided to require students and staff to wear masks indoors for summer school and it paid off, according to Gallagher, when a fully vaccinated staff member tested positive for the COVID-19 delta variant and 15 preschool students were identified as close contacts.
"Because all students and staff were wearing masks, that delta variant did not spread in the school," he said.
The district will continue to work with its medical advisory team, which includes Lauren MacDonald, district director of health services; Dr. Jessica Lasky-Su, an associate professor and epidemiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School; and Michael Allard, chief operating officer at the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Home Base Program.
Wearing masks will be optional for outdoor activities.
The district will offer two types of in-school COVID-19 testing, "symptomatic testing" and "test and stay."
Students will still be asked not to come to school if they feel sick.
If a student develops potential COVID-19 symptoms in school, they can take a rapid test, which provides results within 15 minutes. If the student tests negative and has minimal symptoms, a school nurse may allow that person to remain in school.
Last year, close contacts of anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 were required to quarantine.
This year, instead of missing school, close contacts can take a daily rapid test and remain in school if they do not show symptoms. Students participating in this "test and stay" program will have daily tests for at least five days after they may have been exposed.
Students and staff are asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, chills, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, cough, muscle or body aches, and loss of taste or smell.
Other possible symptoms, which could be of concern when in combination with other symptoms, are headache, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and nasal congestion or a runny nose.
All eligible students and staff are encouraged to get vaccinated. For information on local vaccination options, visit www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
The district will continue to promote social distancing where possible and proper hand hygiene.
For more on the district's 2021-22 health and safety protocols, go to www.newburyport.k12.ma.us.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.