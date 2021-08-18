Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.