NEWBURYPORT — The North Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Youth is praising the courage of a local Masonic lodge for saving a teen dance last spring that featured a drag queen DJ.
The Salem-based NAGLY co-sponsored the Over the Rainbow dance along with Newburyport Youth Services at St. John’s Lodge/Masonic Hall, which featured drag queen performer Miz Wigfall on May 13.
In a press release issued Nov. 1, the organization thanked the men and women at St. John’s Lodge/Masonic Hall for their courage in standing up for the spring dance.
“All of us at NAGLY would like to thank them for their strength and determination. We deeply appreciate them and all those who stand for an inclusive and respectful society,” the statement said.
The event drew more than 100 people to St. John’s Lodge/Masonic Hall and no incidents or protests were reported. But members of a Facebook-born group, Massachusetts Informed Parents, criticized the decision to hire a drag queen for a high school dance.
Representatives for St. John’s Lodge/Masonic Hall initially backed out of hosting the dance after receiving complaints from Plymouth and Barnstable district state Senate candidate Kari McRae.
But the city had also reported that the lodge’s decision to withdraw had been made without local input by a high-ranking official at the Grand Lodge in Boston.
A Facebook post by St. John’s Lodge/Masonic Hall on July 9 stated that the decision to cancel the dance had been unilaterally made by Grand Master MW Richard Maggio, who also expelled one of the local Masons and suspended three others.
Maggio did not return a call for comment.
The Facebook post also stated that St. John’s Lodge/Masonic Hall suffered from being labeled a bigot and homophobe after the dance’s brief cancellation, and the character of its membership was called into question.
The local Masons stated that they had asked the Grand Lodge for help and a public statement explaining the dance’s cancellation, but received neither.
After many failed attempts to reach the grand master, the Facebook post said a large group of local Masons decided to “do the right thing for the youth of Newburyport” and voted to reinstate the dance.
“Now nearly two months later, we have shockingly been dealt a serious wound as retribution for that effort,” the Facebook post reads. “You can surely imagine the pain those brothers, cast out of a fraternity they love, are feeling and the uncertainty this severe reaction has caused.”
Michael Switzer is one of the four local men sanctioned by the Boston Masons over the summer and responded to the NAGLY statement on Facebook, saying that his local lodge had provided ample justification for its actions and highlighted the positive response to the dance but was still punished by leadership.
“It has sadly ripped a hole in our 257-year-old organization here in Newburyport and was an unconscionable act,” Switzer said on Facebook.
The 13-year Mason told The Daily News he and his fellow former Masons have teamed up with like-minded men in the community to form a new social and charitable men’s nonprofit organization, The Wolfe Club of Newburyport, which raised $4,500 for NYS during Oktoberfest at The Newburyport Brewing Company last month.
“There were about 20 men involved with the dance and, almost to a man, they are no longer Masons,” Switzer said. “We were hoping for a different decision but The Wolfe Club is a group of ex-Masons and other good men in the community that does good, social work,” Switzer said.
NYS Director Andrea Egmont praised the local Masons for their courage.
“I think it is important for people to know what has happened and this really is an example of being a true ally,” she said. “What they did is greater than the dance. They stood up for allowing the dance to happen. But they also continued to look at the internal politics of the Masons to question how the whole scenario had happened.”
