SEABROOK — The Office of Attorney General Maura Healey issued a cease and desist letter Wednesday, demanding that Phantom Fireworks, which has three locations in New Hampshire including at 1 Chevy Chase Road, immediately stop its advertisements targeted at Massachusetts residents.
The letter, which was signed by Healey and Consumer Protection Division Chief Max Weinstein, said Phantom Fireworks, which is based in Youngstown, Ohio, is in violation of the consumer protection law in Massachusetts. The law prohibits businesses from advertising or selling products that are unsafe and illegal in Massachusetts – which includes fireworks.
In the letter, Healey's office alleges that Phantom Fireworks has been mailing advertisements and discount coupons to residences across the state, highlighting the proximity of its New Hampshire retail stores to Boston and Springfield and encouraging residents to celebrate July Fourth "in backyards across America."
"Phantom Fireworks knows its products are illegal in Massachusetts, yet we are hearing that residents are getting their advertisements in the mail," Healey said in a statement. "We sent a cease and desist to stop this intentional marketing scheme and prevent more of these unsafe products from being brought into our neighborhoods."
Healey's office has received several complaints from consumers who say they received advertisements from Phantom Fireworks.
The state encourages consumers who receive advertisements of this nature to file a complaint online at www.mass.gov/how-to/file-a-health-care-complaint.
