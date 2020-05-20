NEWBURYPORT — Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center will host an online lecture, "Coffee, Birds, Social Responsibility & Profitability," today at 7:30 p.m.
Leading the lecture will be Dean Cycon, CEO and founder of Dean’s Beans Organic Coffee founder, will discuss how to operate a business in a socially responsible way.
Dean’s Beans works directly with its farmers, creating relationships with the farming communities and uniquely performing “people-centered development” — working with these communities to identify road blocks in reaching their development goals and jointly design programs to meet those goals, according to Cycon.
Cycon has more than 40 years of experience in community development and activism, both at home and abroad. As a New York environmental lawyer who became a Massachusetts entrepreneur, he works with 20,000 shade coffee farmers worldwide in 12 countries, including Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda and Peru.
These shade coffee farms provide a rich winter habitat for many of the migratory birds seen in New England during warmer months.
The lecture will be presented via Microsoft Teams. Instructions on how to attend will be sent upon registration.
For more information and to register for these programs, go to www.massaudubon.org/joppaflats.
Mass Audubon is the largest conservation organization in New England, caring for 34,000 acres of conservation land and providing education programs for 200,000 children and adults annually.
The Joppa Flats Education Center, located at 1 Plum Island Turnpike in Newburyport, is a natural history education center that is closed during the COVID-19 outbreak. For information about programs and events, call 978-462-9998 or visit www.massaudubon.org.
