SEABROOK — A Peabody woman faces multiple charges after a rollover Sunday on Interstate 95 south near the state line, police said.
Samantha Famolare, 30, was at the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado just after 3 a.m. when the vehicle went off the left lane of the highway, struck a guardrail, and then rolled over, police said in a press release Sunday.
Famolare suffered injuries that were not life threatening and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, police said
The crash caused "significant" damage to one of the guardrails and led to a large amount of debris in the road, which had to be partly shut down, police said.
In addition, police had to call in a specialized vehicle to pull the SUV out of the median.
While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, state police believe inattention and speed were factors.
Famolare's driver's license was suspended at the time of the crash, so she will face charges of driving after revocation or suspension and reckless driving.
She was issued a summons to appear in Hampton District Court on Dec. 22.
