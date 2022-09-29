WEST NEWBURY — The Rocks Village Bridge is poised to reopen to vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic in less than two weeks, if all goes according to plan.
“Based on the current schedule, MassDOT is expecting to reopen the bridge to normal operations during the week of Oct. 10,” wrote Paul Stedman, the state Department of Transportation’s District 4 Highway director, in an update issued earlier this week.
The historic truss bridge – which spans the Merrimack River and connects West Newbury to Haverhill and Merrimac – closed nearly seven months ago when an overheight truck caused major damage while attempting to cross the bridge.
It was the third time in the past four years that a too-large truck damaged the bridge, causing it to close. The repeated closures caused headaches and economic stress for many commuters, students and teachers from the Pentucket Regional School District and Whittier Vocational Technical High School, and businesses on each side of the bridge.
“The town is pleased with the response from MassDOT and the long hours put in by the contractor. We are hopeful the bridge can reopen the week of Oct. 10,” West Newbury Select Board Chairman David Archibald wrote.
The contractor had to first complete some temporary repairs and reopen the drawbridge to marine traffic. Work halted in early August to allow for reviews from the state and local historical commissions – a legal requirement of which the MassDOT says it was unaware.
The contractor began permanent repairs Aug. 31. Stedman confirmed that the installation of new structural steel components, along with bolt testing, should be completed this week. The bridge is now supported on cribbing towers with hydraulic jacks on the fender system.
“Once the steel repairs are fully complete, the jacks need to be carefully removed to allow the mechanical elements of the structure to be tested and the swing span to be rebalanced to ensure proper opening and closing,” he noted. The process is expected to take two to three days.
After a battery of tests, the span will be placed in the closed position so the new steel components can be painted with intermediate and surface coats – a task scheduled to begin on Monday. “The painting work is expected to take approximately one week to complete, provided favorable weather conditions are available,” Stedman’s update concluded.
He also noted that the state continues to work toward “the implementation of the advance warning signage plan and in lane pavement markings on regional and local roadways on both sides of the bridge.”
In a letter to Stedman dated Sept. 19, Archibald addressed the state’s plans to install warning signs near the bridge. He indicated that the vast majority of residents who submitted comments about the plans were “enthusiastically in favor of new signage.”
But he included several caveats. The board asks that a strike bar intended to provide a physical warning for trucks that exceed the 12-foot, 6-inch height limit be located immediately before the bridge rather than farther down Bridge Street as the state plan proposed.
Archibald asked that all signs be no larger than 5 feet by 5 feet, excluding the sign included with the strike bar. The board supports either replacing the current diamond-shaped height warning sign – located slightly west of the intersection of Bridge Street and River Road — with the proposed sign and strike bar; or installing the new signs and strike bar after the diamond sign.
Sensors or a device that triggers flashing warning lights are alternatives to the strike bar that are worth considering, Archibald added. The goal must be to take “all feasible steps” to provide advanced warning for trucks in order to “minimize the potential for bridge damage and closures,” he stressed.
Archibald also emphasized his board’s continued desire for the state to place a Heavy Commercial Vehicle Exclusion – or HCVE – at this location, an idea that MassDOT rejects. Calling the HCVE “a future matter,” Archibald assured the state official that West Newbury was “supportive and appreciative of the new signage” –with his board’s proposed modification.
Town Manager Angus Jennings said he was meeting with MassDOT this week to “fine-tune” the sign proposal reflected in Archibald’s letter.
“An update regarding signage will be provided at the board’s next meeting on Monday,” Jennings wrote in a text.
The span is listed in the state and national registries of historic places and is the Rocks Village Historic District, which is also listed in the state registry. It was first constructed in 1795 in the same location as the old ferry at Holt’s Rocks.
Known at the time as the Rocks/Merrimack Bridge and supported by five piers and two abutments, it was the longest of all bridges spanning the river during that era.
It was destroyed by ice in 1818, then rebuilt as a covered bridge in 1828, and opened as a public highway in 1868.
“By period’s end it had become a drawbridge of modern design,” according to the state’s Historical Commission.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
