AMESBURY – A 17-year-old boy with cognitive issues slipped out of a Lions Mouth Road group home and was found in Haverhill at 7 a.m. Monday, more than 10 hours after disappearing, police said.
The search for Julio Cintron lasted several hours and included a state police helicopter, about 10 K-9 teams and first responders from several communities, according to Amesbury Deputy Police Chief Craig Bailey.
Cintron’s cognitive disability played a factor in the breadth and depth of the search, Bailey added.
“That heightened our concern,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the search was exhausting and exhaustive as first responders combed swampy and wooded terrain around Woodsom Farm all the way up to the New Hampshire border. Cintron was eventually seen on River Street in Haverhill and picked up by authorities there.
“We couldn’t have done this without our partners in public safety,” Bailey said.
Word of the teenager's disappearance went out on social media and within hours spread across the region, adding yet another tool for police.
“It worked out perfectly,” Bailey said .
According to Bailey, Cintron left his group home wearing flannel pajamas, a winter coat and a backpack. The home’s manager called police, who began a concentrated search inside and around the house.
Considering the proximity of the house to water, police quickly called in more help, including a state police helicopter and officers affiliated with the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.
“It’s all swamp,” Bailey said.
The state police air wing flew overhead for several hours using infrared technology that can find "heat signatures" and other signs of Cintron. In all, police searched a roughly 4- to 5-mile area with no luck. Assisting fire responders were members of the city’s Emergency Management Agency which provided flood lights and coffee.
By 7 a.m. Monday police received a tip that a person matching Cintron’s description had been walking on Kimball Road. Police then sent out a Reverse 911 phone call blast to residents detailing Cintron’s disappearance.
A short time later, he was found safe in Haverhill, Bailey said.
“We’re pretty tired,” Bailey said.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
