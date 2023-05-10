NEWBURY — In a three-way contest for two seats on the Select Board, write-in candidate Leslie Matthews appears to have pulled off a stunning victory, earning a higher vote count than the two candidates who appeared on the ballot, William DiMaio and incumbent J.R. Colby.
Matthews received the most votes with 778. DiMaio came in second with 772 while Colby finished with 763. By the time most people went to bed Tuesday night, Colby and Matthews appeared to have 763 votes each, according to unofficial results posted on the town website. But that changed by roughly noontime Wednesday with the resulted updated on the same site.
Also on Election Day, voters overwhelmingly turned down a proposal to build a new Town Hall with 1,098 voting against with and only 576 in favor, according to official results.
A yes vote would have authorized a debt exclusion tax hike to fund a new $11.8 million building at 25 High Road. The proposed project also failed to garner enough votes at last month’s Town Meeting, essentially sending proponents back to the drawing board.
About 30% of the town’s 5,718 registered voters went to the polls, with 1,737 the final vote count.
“The voters of Newbury added clarity to this effort,” said Bob Connors, noting that he was speaking as a resident and not as Municipal Building Committee chairperson. “It’s simply the right project at the wrong time.”
Matthews launched a vigorous write-in campaign after learning her name was removed from the ballot due to discrepancies over how her nomination papers were filed.
The final results in other contested races on Tuesday’s ballot indicate Augustus Campatelli bested Alexander Maxon, 652 to 340 in a campaign for a one-year term as fish commissioner; and Triton Regional School Committee incumbent Paul Myette staved off a challenge from Josephine Antico, by a vote of 896 to 465.
The MBC touted the new Town Hall as an innovative building located in the heart of the historic district and designed to meet space and programming needs for the next 30 years. The project would have included a 5,055-square-foot entrance level, with elevator access to the same square footage on the second floor.
A 4,395-square-foot attic would house town records and mechanical, electrical and IT needs. The price tag factored in a 4% construction cost escalation and a 7% contingency.
Connors stressed that the needs for Town Hall have not changed, but as a result of the lack of support from voters for the construction project, the community now needs to address the shortcomings of the current temporary office space at Kent Way.
It will require increasing its footprint by roughly 2,800 square feet to include a town clerk fireproof vault, moving all records storage to inside the footprint of town offices, and adding missing staff technology storage space to allow town government to operate correctly.
“A general override will need to be considered to cover these costs until such time the community determines ‘when it’s the right time’ to address Town Hall permanent needs,” Connors said, adding that the price tag for improvements and additional rent is still to be determined.
But Jack Rybicki, a vocal opponent of the MBC plan, sees it differently.
“The vote was a clear message of prioritizing Newbury tax dollars for coming public education, safety and infrastructure needs,” he said. “A progressive path forward can begin with considerations of rehabilitating the historic Town Hall building at High and Morgan (streets) as the future home of our transient Council on Aging, while solving town record storage space needs in the lower level.”
He also called for addressing an Upper Green beautification plan that has been “too long delayed.”
“It’s time,” Rybicki said.
Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco couldn’t comment on if or when the town revisits the Town Hall issue, saying she will be adding a discussion on the results of the ballot question to the board’s May 23 meeting.
