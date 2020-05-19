Maudslay Arts Center cancels Summer Concert Series    

NEWBURYPORT – The ongoing pandemic has forced cancellation of the Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series.
“While we are just as upset as you are,” center music director Nicholas C. Costello said in a press release, “we know deep down this is the right decision to make for the safety of our patrons, musicians, and volunteers. We want to thank our artists and we regret we cannot support them during this difficult time, but we want to err on the side of safety.”
Maudslay Arts Center, known as MAC, has been a popular cultural and entertainment destination for thousands of patrons since its founding 28 years ago in 1992. Situated in a corner of the 442-acre Maudslay State Park, MAC is well known for its summer concert series, but from mid-May through mid-October, it has also been a popular setting for special events such as weddings, corporate functions, educational activities and reunions.
“We’re canceling the season, but our expenses still exist,” Costello said. “We will continue to make upgrades and improvements and as a result there is not a bad place to sit at Maudslay. On the lawn, patio or inside the concert venue, the acoustics are wonderful and will be again when we can safely resume our series.”
State Sen. Nicholas J. Costello, with the help of other environmentally conscious state legislators, launched the idea in 1985, when the state bought the 500-plus acre Moseley estate. The purchase effectively saved the property from private developers.
People came to enjoy walks in nature, and a children’s outdoor theater company emerged along with the perfect setting for marriage ceremonies, picnics and memorial services.
The state Department of Environmental Management granted a special permit in 1993 to Costello, who by then had left the Senate, along with former Mayor Edward Molin and E. James Gaines,who pooled their ideas, expertise and capital to create the Maudslay Arts Center.
From the rubble and decay of an area known as the “the farmyard” the trio designed and built a 1,600-square-foot performance stage, the lynchpin of an area that forms a natural bowl consisting of the patio area for chairs and tables seating 200. An adjacent lawn under the trees accommodates an additional 200.
Anyone who would like to support the Maudslay Arts Center can visit www.maudslayartscenter.org to make a gift or write a letter of support. All 2020 gift certificates will be honored during the 2021 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.