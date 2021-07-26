Maudslay Arts Center kicks off Summer Concert Series

NEWBURYPORT — Maudslay Arts Center is reopening for the 2021 Summer Concert Series as well as weddings and special events.
The Summer Concert Series will be limited to four Sunday afternoon performances at 2 p.m. in August. The lineup of performers begins with The New Black Eagle Jazz Band kicking off its 50th anniversary year.
The group performs its traditional style of New Orleans jazz Aug. 8. followed by The Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 15, vocalist/pianist Amanda Carr on Aug. 22 and jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on Aug. 29.
The center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road in Maudslay State Park. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall with limited, socially distanced seating adjacent to the patio when weather dictates. Tickets are nonrefundable.
Social distancing requirements will limit the number of patrons this summer. COVID-19 protocols will be followed to keep patrons and musicians safe. To abide by pandemic restrictions, no refreshments will be sold this season but concertgoers can bring their own.
Only 125 advance tickets will be sold for each concert in case it needs to be moved indoors. When the weather is nice, the concert can be opened to many more patrons on the patio and lawn.
For lawn seating, patrons should bring their own chairs or blankets. Sunday afternoon concert tickets cost $20, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online or for further information about the performers, visit the center’s website at www.maudslayartscenter.org.
“We are delighted to reopen Maudslay Arts Center for Sunday afternoon concerts and for special events and weddings,” center Music Director Nicholas Costello said in a press release.
“In keeping with state health guidelines, we are now booking special events,” Costello added. “Maudslay Arts Center is available for rental through mid-October. The patio and concert barn lend just the right atmosphere for your rehearsal dinner, wedding, family reunion, business conference or other significant event.”
To schedule a visit, contact Costello at 978-857-0677.
Since its beginning, the center continues to operate through the efforts of volunteers. All costs are offset by gate receipts, rentals for special occasions, and donations from patrons and businesses. No tax dollars are involved, so the center welcomes the public’s financial support, gift of time or expertise to maintain the buildings, according to the press release.
“We want to say thank-you to the volunteer staff, who continue to maintain the flowers, the grounds and help to facilitate concerts,” Costello said. “Without our sponsors and volunteers and their commitment to Maudslay, we could not continue to do what we do. We also want to thank the state of Massachusetts for their continuing partnership and the wonderful work they do maintaining the 442 acres of this beautiful estate.
“Summer is just a brief season here in New England, so come out and enjoy wonderful music at affordable prices in a spectacular natural setting,” he added.
The series is supported by Newburyport Bank, the center’s volunteers and patrons, and the staff of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
