NEWBURYPORT — Gift certificates to the Maudslay Arts Center (MAC) Summer Concert Series are available for Valentine's Day, officials there recently announced.
This coming summer MAC will celebrate its 30th season, which promises something for every musical taste from classical to jazz, from country to the Great American Songbook.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport MA 01950. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving inside to the MAC Concert Barn when weather dictates. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, which can be casual or as elaborate as a gourmet meal with tablecloth and flowers and whatever suits the patron's fancy.
Desserts such as seasonal cobblers, brownies, and Hodgie’s ice cream, cold beverages and coffee may be purchased during intermission, all served by dedicated MAC volunteers, who continue to make this non-profit series happen.
To purchase gift certificates online (major credit cards accepted) visit the MAC website at www.maudslayartscenter.org or send a check to Maudslay Arts Center c/o Costello, 182 Whitehall Road, Amesbury MA 01913.
If you can’t make a show but want to help MAC, you can make a donation to MAC in any amount online or inquire about becoming a Friend of MAC.
