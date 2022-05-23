NEWBURYPORT — Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series will celebrate its 29th season with a musical lineup of concerts featuring something for every musical taste from Big Band to jazz, from opera to bluegrass, from country to the Great American Songbook.
MAC favorites vocalist Amanda Carr, The Don Campbell Band, New Black Eagle Jazz Band, Hillyer Festival Orchestra, guitarist Bobby Keyes, and jazz vocalist Donna Byrne will be back once again. New to the lineup this season are The Deep Blue C, Alex Minasian Jazz Ensemble, Mike Monaghan Jazz Quartet, and Beantown Swing Orchestra.
Whether sitting under the stars on a moonlit evening, or lounging on a blanket on a Sunday afternoon, the Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series provides the perfect setting for entertainment pleasure.
“With your help we continue to make upgrades and improvements and as a result, there is not a bad place to sit at Maudslay,” MAC Executive Director Nicholas C. Costello said. “On the lawn, patio, or inside the concert venue, the acoustics are wonderful.”
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include: Amanda Carr on July 9; Alex Minasian Jazz Ensemble on July 16; Mike Monaghan Jazz Quartet on July 23; The Don Campbell Band on July 30; and The Deep Blue C on Aug. 13.
Sunday afternoon performances begin at 2 p.m. and include: New Black Eagle Jazz Band on July 10; Hillyer Festival Orchestra on July 17; Beantown Swing Orchestra on July 24; Bobby Keyes on Aug. 7; and Donna Byrne on Aug. 14.
MAC is a popular cultural and entertainment destination that has served tens of thousands of patrons since its founding 30 years ago in 1992. Situated in a picturesque corner of the 442-acre Maudslay State Park in Newburyport, MAC is best known for its outstanding summer concert series. However, from mid-May through mid-October, it is also a popular setting for special events such as weddings, corporate functions, educational activities, reunions, and more.
History of MAC
It all started back in 1985, when State Sen. Nicholas J. Costello with the help of other environmentally conscious state legislators realized the purchase of the 500-plus acre Moseley estate by The Commonwealth Of Massachusetts. In 1993, three men of vision were granted a special permit by the state Department of Environmental Management. Former Senator Costello, former Mayor Edward Molin and E. James Gaines pooled their ideas, expertise, and capital to create the Maudslay Arts Center.
Since its beginning, MAC continues to operate through the effort of volunteers. All costs are offset by gate receipts, rentals for special occasions, and donations from patrons and businesses. No tax dollars are involved. Become part of its vision. MAC welcomes financial support, the gift of time or expertise to maintain the buildings.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, in Newburyport. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
“There’s never a ‘rain out’ at Maudslay Arts Center,” Costello said. “We just go inside.”
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, which can be casual or as elaborate as a gourmet meal with tablecloth and flowers and whatever suits the patron’s fancy. Delicious desserts such as seasonal cobblers, brownies, and Hodgie’s ice cream, and cold beverages may be purchased during intermission, all served by dedicated MAC volunteers, who continue to make this non-profit series happen.
“We want to say ‘thank you’ to the volunteer staff, who continue to maintain the flowers, the grounds, and help to facilitate concerts,” Costello said, “and The Newburyport Bank, which continues their sponsorship of the Saturday evening concert program.”
Performance info, tickets
Saturday performances start at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $30. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $25. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. Special group rates may be arranged by calling 978-499-0050. Children 12 and under are free.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online, or for further information about the performers, visit the MAC website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-499-0050. There is no reserved seating. Gift certificates are available. All current COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
The series is supported by The Newburyport Bank, dedicated MAC volunteers and patrons, and the staff of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). The Saturday evening performances are sponsored by The Newburyport Bank. Additional support for the Hillyer Festival Orchestra concert was provided by the Massachusetts Cultural Council and its local chapters in Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Merrimac and Salisbury.
