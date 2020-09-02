NEWBURYPORT — Since canceling its 2020 Summer Concert Series and other events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maudslay Arts Center has turned to its patrons for support to keep the nonprofit afloat until the 2021 season.
The nonprofit, located at the 442-acre Maudslay State Park, is typically a beacon for live music and gatherings from mid-May to mid-October.
In May, Music Director Nick Costello issued a statement, saying, “While we are just as upset as you are, we know deep down this is the right decision to make for the safety of our patrons, musicians, and volunteers. We want to thank our artists and we regret we cannot support them during this difficult time, but we want to err on the side of safety.”
Since then, the center has been trying to manage its expenses and make cuts where possible, but the center is facing a financial crisis.
"We have not lost our base, but we have lost some traction," Costello told The Daily News. "Like everything else, people are just so concerned — and rightfully so — with things that are happening in their direct vision these days. It's hard to see somebody else's vision."
In the 28 years since the center's founding, Costello said he has calculated exactly how much revenue each season's concerts will bring in. With that knowledge, he is able to plan programs, make repairs and purchase supplies.
"Without seed money, it's really hard to get performers together," Costello said of planning for the 2021 season with no revenue from this year.
On top of that, the center still has a maintenance schedule and regular upkeep.
"It's incredibly expensive to run a building that's 115 to 120 years old," he said.
"We've been fortunate that we haven't had any catastrophic things," Costello said, noting that a tree fell through the roof of the center and needed serious repairs in 2018. "If that had happened this year, that would be a huge hit for us."
Costello said the nonprofit could not exist without its volunteers and donors as well as Newburyport Bank.
To help the center with a gift or letter of support, visit www.maudslayartscenter.org. All 2020 gift certificates will be honored during the 2021 season.
"It's a gift to the community; it always has been and we want it to continue to be," Costello said. "It should be something that we all rally around."
