NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series begins with The Don Campbell Band on July 8 at 7 p.m. as the 30th anniversary season opens with a lineup of Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon concerts featuring something for every musical taste.
The Don Campbell Band is described by concert series organizers as a versatile, energetic ensemble that blends many music styles with a mandate to “always perform for the audience, never at them.”
The group’s music features everything from Don Campbell’s heartfelt, original creations to the songs of Dan Fogelberg, The Smithereens, Johnny Cash, John Denver and Van Halen.
The BT ALC Big Band takes the stage July 9 at 2 p.m. The band, led by Brian Thomas and Alex Lee-Clark, combines the traditional big band horn section of five saxes and eight brass with an electrified funk rhythm section, making music that can sound as big and broad as Count Basie or Duke Ellington but grooves like James Brown, Parliament Funkadelic and the Crusaders, according to the organizers.
“We continue to make upgrades and improvements,” center Director Nicholas C. Costello said, “and as a result, there is not a bad place to sit at Maudslay. On the lawn, patio or inside the concert venue, the acoustics are wonderful.”
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include Mile Twelve on July 15, New Black Eagle Jazz Band on July 22, Mike Monaghan Quintet on July 29 and Acoustic Roadshow on Aug. 12.
Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. and include Gray Sargent Trio on July 16, jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on July 23 and Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 13.
Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, which can be casual or as elaborate as a gourmet meal with tablecloth and flowers or whatever suits the patron’s fancy. Desserts such as seasonal cobblers, brownies and Hodgie’s ice cream, and beverages may be purchased during intermission.
The gates open at 6 p.m. for Saturday performances. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35 while lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Free admission for children 12 and under.
The gates open at 1 p.m. for Sunday performances. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. Special group rates may be arranged by calling 978-388-2552. Free admission for children 12 and under.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online or for more information about the performers, visit the center’s website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. Gift certificates are available.
Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. No reserved seating. Handicapped parking is available only for vehicles with a handicapped parking permit. All others must park in Maudslay State Park lot.
