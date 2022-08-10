NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series concludes this weekend with MAC newcomer The Deep Blue C on Saturday and MAC favorite Donna Byrne on Sunday.
Known for filling theaters around New England with their theme-based programs, The Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra will perform “Romancing the Summer,” which includes many classic summer songs and romantic songs such as “Theme from A Summer Place,” “Lazy Hazy Crazy Days of Summer,” “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and more.
Led by Dave "Doc" Vose, the DBCSO is a 17-piece orchestra including horns, strings, rhythms instruments and four singers.
“The Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra finds its joy in playing great music,” Vose said, “and especially for entertaining its large enthusiastic audiences.”
Byrne has been invited by none other than Tony Bennett to open several of his shows both in the United States and abroad, including a concert at Royal Albert Hall in London. She has appeared on Sunday Open House, has won “Best of Boston Best Jazz Vocals,” and has been nominated multiple times for Boston Music Awards.
“Donna Byrne (is) one of the best singers currently on the scene,” Jazz Times said, “one who approaches her lyrics with both intelligence and swinging time, and without distorting syllabic emphasis or resorting to stagy histrionics to get her meaning across.”
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, in Newburyport. Concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner. Desserts and beverages may be purchased during intermission.
Saturday's performance starts at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $30. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $25. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday's show starts at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. Special group rates may be arranged by calling 978-499-0050. Children 12 and under are free.
To purchase tickets online, or for further information about the performers, visit the MAC website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-499-0050. There is no reserved seating. Gift certificates are available.
