NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center’s “Summer Concert Series” celebrates its 30th anniversary with a lineup of concerts featuring something for almost every musical taste.
“We continue to make upgrades and improvements,” said Director Nicholas C. Costello, “and as a result, there is not a bad place to sit at Maudslay. On the lawn, patio or inside the concert venue, the acoustics are wonderful.”
Saturday concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and include the Don Campbell Band on July 8, Mile Twelve on July 15, New Black Eagle Jazz Band on July 22, Mike Monaghan Quintet on July 29 and Acoustic Road Show on Aug. 12.
Sunday afternoon performances begin at 2 p.m. and include BT ALC Big Band on July 9, Gray Sargent Trio on July 16, jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on July 23, and Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 13.
Maudslay is a popular cultural and entertainment destination that has served thousands of patrons since its founding in 1992. The center, situated in 442-acre Maudslay State Park at 95 Curzon Mill Road, is best known for the concert series, according to a news release.
Since its beginning, the center continues to operate through the effort of volunteers. All costs are offset by gate receipts, rentals for special occasions, and donations from patrons and businesses, the release said. No tax dollars are involved.
The concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, which can be casual or as elaborate as a gourmet meal with tablecloth and flowers. Desserts such as seasonal cobblers, brownies and Hodgie’s ice cream, and cold beverages may be purchased from volunteers during intermission.
The gates open at 6 p.m. for the Saturday performances. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35 while lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Children 12 and under are admitted for free.
The gates open at 1 p.m. for the Sunday performances. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. Special group rates may be arranged by calling 978-388-2552. Children 12 and under are admitted for free.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online or for more information about the performers, visit the center’s website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating. Gift certificates also are available.
The series also receives support from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. Additional support is provided by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and its chapters in Newburyport, Rowley, Groveland, Georgetown, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Merrimac and Salisbury.
