SALISBURY — For Tabitha Beebe, keeping her family’s May Day tradition alive is about one thing.
“Really, what it comes down to is spreading joy,” Beebe said.
Last year, Beebe and her daughter, Cassidy Beebe, resumed their family’s tradition of delivering May Day gift baskets to immobile seniors. They continued this year, delivering 20 baskets at the Salisbury Council on Aging on Tuesday – the day after May Day.
The Salisbury Community TV board member explained that the baskets were filled with hard candies, word searches, a SCTV pen, an artificial plant, and a message explaining the history of the tradition and explaining that they are from her family.
Beebe said the tradition began with her uncle Neil Pike, a blind lawyer in Salisbury, who established a fund for May Day baskets with the Friends of the Salisbury Public Library in memory of his parents and her great-grandparents Esther Dow Pike and James Harrison Pike.
He made sure baskets went out each May 1 to shut-ins, the handicapped and incapacitated local senior citizens.
She said not many in her family were aware of the tradition her uncle started in remembrance of her great-grandparents. She first found out about the tradition when she overheard members of the Friends of the Salisbury Public Library talking about it.
“I was like, ‘That’s my uncle, those are my great-grandparents you’re talking about.’ and I had no idea about it myself,” Beebe said.
The tradition had been carried on by the Friends but was discontinued for 10 years before Beebe and her daughter worked to revive it.
“I felt really compelled to bring the tradition back,” Beebe said. “I feel like it was important to my Uncle Neil for a reason. So I wanted to bring it back personally myself. I know there was nobody else in the generation that would probably do it, and where I had found out about it years before that I thought, I’m just going to do this.”
Council on Aging Director Elizabeth Pettis said local seniors were thrilled to have the tradition back.
“They feel acknowledged and appreciated, that people care about them,” Pettis said.
Beebe said she wishes she had been able to get to know her uncle.
“I feel like we’d be a lot alike. I’m always doing stuff like this with me and my daughter. I always encourage my daughter, where she’s still young, to do things for others and give back to your community. It’s important because everything comes back to you tenfold,” Beebe said.
She said her daughter, who is a freshman at Triton Regional High School, has been a big help and hopes that she will carry on the family tradition.
“Maybe someday, she’ll take it over with her kids and she’ll just keep telling the story,” Beebe said.
She said that last year they were only able to drop off the baskets, but this year they were able to hand them out individually to the seniors.
“They had the biggest smiles on their faces today. It was just so sweet,” Beebe said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
