AMESBURY — In a letter sent Thursday, Mayor Kassandra Gove let the state education commissioner know the city’s schools are well-prepared to welcome students back to the classroom when the proper time comes.
Amesbury Public Schools returned to class remotely Sept. 15 and will remain so until at least Oct. 2 when the first self-assessment is made.
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley sent a letter to the school district Sept. 18. The letter stated that the city has significantly low COVID-19 positivity test rates and asked the district for a written timeline for when it anticipates a return to in-person instruction for most students.
Riley sent a similar letter to 15 other school districts and asked for a response within 10 days under the risk of an audit.
Gove, who chairs the School Committee, responded with a letter of her own, pointing out that Riley’s letter was sent a month after the state received the city’s school reopening plan. Amesbury has had to make the best decisions it can without direct guidance from the state, she wrote.
“We have made decisions we believe are best for our district,” Gove wrote.
Gove reiterated that the school district intends to reevaluate its remote learning plans Oct. 2.
If at that time, Superintendent Jared Fulgoni and the School Committee decide it is appropriate for the district to move to a hybrid model, Amesbury will do so Oct. 13, Gove said.
The mayor also pointed out that students with disabilities and English language learners have returned to school in person four days a week for three hours a day and each school district is different.
“Here in Amesbury, we are a community that borders New Hampshire, where many of our staff live and where regulations about COVID-19 are different. We had to take that into consideration in our planning, which many other interior communities did not,” Gove wrote. “I recognize the difficulty that comes with the Commonwealth having to share guidance which is not a one-size-fits-all for every community, so again I was very happy to hear that our decision for our unique community would be supported and respected.”
Gove thanked everyone who helped to bring the COVID-19 transmission rate down in Amesbury and stated that the city has been working with its businesses to follow Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plans.
“We are taking the same approach with our school reopening plan; taking measured steps to ensure the health and safety of our students and teachers,” Gove wrote. “Like you, we want our kids back in school. Our teachers miss their students, our students miss their teachers and friends, and parents want to get back to some normalcy in an otherwise atypical year. We all want what’s best for our children and their education in Amesbury, starting the year with remote learning is best for our community.”
Riley was in Boston for a press briefing with Baker on Thursday and unavailable for comment, according to spokeswoman Colleen Quinn.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
ONLINE EXTRA: Read the mayor's letter.
