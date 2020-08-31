NEWBURYPORT — The mayor announced the formation of a new task force on Thursday that will aim to confront racial injustice in the community.
During a televised update on Channel 9 Thursday afternoon, Mayor Donna Holaday said the city's Diversity Inclusion Equity Initiative will begin in the coming weeks "to make Newburyport a more equitable, inclusive and just community for all."
Holaday noted last week's incident in which Methuen resident Daniel T. Cain is alleged to have verbally accosted and swore at two Black women on the Clipper City Rail Trail, one of multiple racism-fueled incidents to take place in the city recently.
"There is simply no room for this kind of hate and tolerance and will will take necessary steps to reduce this prejudice in our city," said Holaday.
Holaday said the initiative will begin with the formation of a task force that includes religious, business, community advocates, along with the Human Rights Commission.
This collective effort will take place by key partners and will focus on developing measurable and attainable goals for sustainable community plan for racial justice," Holaday said, noting that she proposed funding for this effort in the fiscal 2021 budget that was submitted to the City Council last week and is now under workshop review.
"There are many that say racism is an ongoing public health crisis now," said Holaday. "We'll be looking at four questions: Who are we? Where are we? Where do we want to go? And lastly, what will we do with individuals and with others to make a difference. We need to work together to ensure racial equity justice trhough the creation and proactive reinforcement of policies, practices attitudes and actions that produce equitable power, access, opportunity, treatment, and outcomes for all people regardless of race.
Holaday said she welcomes the community's feedback and participation.
To view Holaday's update, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHiMJzgaCO4&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR1MPZGr5iD69-rPAoSMJLJXBeSoksO1o5TGQGkAgvYz6JeeofR5XVKkD4o
