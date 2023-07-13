NEWBURYPORT — With city councilors primed to go on a monthlong break between meetings, Mayor Sean Reardon updated them on ongoing and pending city projects Monday.
Among the projects he mentioned were the Atkinson Common tennis courts, universally accessible playgrounds, and potential uses for the former Brown School.
The City Council is not scheduled to meet again until Aug. 14.
Reardon said he wanted to give the council the latest on some upcoming construction projects, including the $54,000 tennis court resurfacing project at Upper Atkinson Common. He said the courts would receive a final coat of paint before they reopened Wednesday.
“Those courts look beautiful,” Reardon said.
The $2.79 million Bartlet Mall restoration project will see the encapsulation of subsoil contaminants such as arsenic, chromium and lead from the 4-foot-deep Bartlet Mall Frog Pond, along with the installation of a specialized liner to prevent phosphorus and muck from circulating in the water.
The project is now at 90% design, according to Reardon, who said it should be ready to go out to bid shortly. The mayor also said the installation of a universally accessible playground in the northwest corner of the Bartlet Mall will be completed first, with the rest of the Frog Pond cleanup to follow.
Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace asked when bids for the project might be received and Reardon told her they would go out by late July or early August. Special Projects Manager Kim Turner further clarified the bids should be back to the city in late August.
The City Council approved an additional $950,139 for the $6 million Market Landing Park construction and expansion project in late June. Reardon said the contract has been awarded to Onyx Corporation of Acton, which is now coordinating efforts with Newburyport Planning Director Andy Port.
The project would convert waterfront parking lots into additional green space flanking the east and west sides of the 4.6-acre site. The mayor said it remains on schedule for completion in late spring.
Reardon told The Daily News on Wednesday that he expects the project will begin after the Yankee Homecoming celebration comes to a close Aug. 6.
A request for information, or RFI, for the potential senior housing uses for the former Brown School also went out to contractors Monday, according to the mayor. Responses are due by Sept. 8.
The mayor told councilors that he submitted three plans, along with a $5.7 million bond order, to build a new home for Newburyport Youth Services at 59 Low St. and said he expects to have a final project design for the council in August.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine has been working with the Department of Public Services and the Planning and Development Department to create a series of dedicated web pages that will provide routine updates on key city projects, Reardon said.
The information should be grouped under a “Project Updates” button on the city’s website landing page and is expected to be available soon, he said.
