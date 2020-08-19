NEWBURYPORT — After a recent building permit and likely zoning violation by workers at a Harrison Street home, the mayor said she believes the city’s Building Department is equipped to prevent similar incidents from occurring and that most homeowners are following the city’s zoning laws.
Last week, Mayor Donna Holaday said workers hired by the owners of 12-14 Harrison St. demolished more than they were allowed to under their permit and the city was issuing the owners a notice of violation that included an order to cease demolition.
The owners, Michael J. and Tracy R. Gray, are being directed to apply for a special permit for the additional demolition through the zoning board. The Historical Commission will provide its advisory opinion.
After the incident, Tom Kolterjahn, co-president for the Newburyport Preservation Trust, and trust member Stephanie Niketic expressed concern about a possible unseen prevalence of similar issues around the city and questioned the Building Department’s ability to keep up with enforcement during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to those concerns, Holaday said on Tuesday she thinks “people are doing the right thing, for the most part,” and that the city’s zoning enforcement officer, Jennifer Blanchet, is doing well in preventing illegal work from taking place.
Also, Holaday said she is thankful for the vigilance of neighbors who keep an eye on building projects.
“Jennifer (Blanchet) is right on top of all these issues. It’s the first time we’ve had an incident like this in quite some time,” Holaday said. “There are a lot of eyes on neighborhoods that we certainly appreciate, especially if there’s something egregious going on like on Harrison Street.”
When asked if the Building Department has been short-staffed since the departure of former Building Commissioner Peter Binette, she said that current Building Commissioner Bob Armstrong has been fully able to carry out inspections himself although the city will soon post a job opening for a part-time building inspector to help the department.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
