NEWBURYPORT — As the city continues to look into how to renovate the former Brown School, Mayor Sean Reardon and the chairman of an ad hoc committee dedicated to the building’s reuse are butting heads over how that might happen.
The mayor would like to keep the gymnasium at the former Milk Street school but the ad hoc committee chairman, at-large City Councilor Bruce Vogel, is not as excited about the idea.
Reardon said he is in favor of potentially holding onto the gymnasium as a city asset and authorized a value-engineered alternative study, which returned a roughly $1.8 million estimate to make the building’s gym functional once again.
The gymnasium project would include plumbing, electrical service, sound absorption, paint, fire protection, handicapped accessibility, minimal HVAC work for heating, and removal of hazardous materials.
“This is a city asset that we are just not using right now,” he said.
As recently as fall 2021, the Brown School was home to Newburyport Youth Services. But when inspectors determined the building’s heating system was unusable, NYS was forced to leave.
Now, the city is looking for a new NYS home and eyeing property at 59 Low St. Previous studies looked at the cost and design of renovating the school for NYS but that proposal stopped before its really started.
Vogel took issue with the fact the name Newburyport Youth Services remain a part of cost estimation documents and said he suspects the mayor’s interest in keeping the gymnasium open is more personal than he is letting on.
“The mayor’s made it clear that he either plays or played basketball there,” Vogel said. “And it feels as though he’s hellbent, for whatever reason, on keeping that gym. Why? The only thing I can figure out is that he either made promises to his constituency or his buddies, or for whatever reason. I don’t really understand why he wants this thing so badly. But he went back and had it value engineered so that it could be saved. So, it’s out there.”
Reardon countered Vogel’s comments in a text message, saying he has not played basketball at the Brown School since 2015.
“It is this type of divisive rhetoric that has crippled the council the past few years, left a Brown School building vacant and crumbling and has also left our Newburyport Youth Services without a home,” he said. “My job as mayor is to look at all city assets and determine the best uses for them. The Brown School is in the heart of Wards 1 and 2 and every option should be considered for the neighborhood and the residents of Newburyport. I have been trying to listen to what the residents are asking for and I hope Councilor Vogel can do the same.”
Reardon recently asked a local company, EGA Architects, to provide cost estimates for rehabilitating the former school with the idea of converting much of it into affordable housing.
EGA Architects came up with a $4.5 million estimate for total renovation costs for the 9,800-square-foot floor area in October.
The former Brown School is also subject to a restrictive overlay district that calls for a maximum of 20 housing units. Reardon said the prospect of placing new affordable housing in such a confined neighborhood has its pros and cons.
“I think everyone would love to see as much affordable housing there as possible. But it’s such a dense neighborhood with parking and everything else, that it’s difficult,” he said.
The five-member ad hoc committee was formed to look at potential uses for the former school and it includes Vogel as chairman, Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and at-large Councilor Connie Preston.
Vogel said the group has been working on the project with facilitator Christine Madore.
Vogel agreed that the ad hoc committee is interested in putting an affordable housing project at the site and is looking to put out a request for information, or RFI, to potential contractors.
The at-large city councilor said the purpose of an RFI is to test the market, given the constraints (zoning, condition, previous neighborhood involvement) and the stated goals of the ad hoc committee (housing options for a range of incomes with preference for older adults, or space for community-oriented use that is not restricted to just residents within the building).
The RFI would also let the ad hoc committee know if any potential project would be financially feasible for both the contractor and the city.
“We’re going for an RFI because it’s less demanding than an RFP. In order to accept an RFP, we have to surplus the building and there’s all kinds of steps involved in order to truly make use of an RFP. So we’re going to do a request for information and we’re going to be putting together any and all information that’s out there and going out to the marketplace and saying, ‘OK developers, what do you think?’” he said.
Reardon said he is interested in seeing how the RFI process goes.
“I’d love to see what some contractors think that they can do there and what’s feasible and whatnot, and then, how does the gym play into that? Because I think there’s probably some things we could do right now to get the gym back up and running and people could be using it. That could come up in the first few months this year,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.