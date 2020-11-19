NEWBURYPORT — The four additional COVID-19 deaths reported by the mayor at a School Committee meeting Monday night occurred at a “long term care facility” in Newburyport, she said in a brief statement Wednesday.
At the meeting Monday, Mayor Donna Holaday said there were four deaths last weekend, raising the city’s previously reported number of COVID-19 fatalities from eight to 12.
“This is really serious,” she told the committee before reminding people to take the same precautions now as they did at the start of the pandemic.
In response to a request from The Daily News for more information about the latest COVID deaths, Holaday responded in an email Wednesday, “The site of the unfortunate recent deaths is a long term care facility and the victims were seniors.”
The mayor did not name the facility, but said its staff has been “doing very well in containing and isolating cases throughout the onset of the pandemic.”
She did not know if the facility made any changes to visitor access, but said that both Health Director Frank Giacalone and Anna Jaques Hospital Executive Director Mary Williamson have been working with the facility’s owner.
Newburyport has recorded 270 positive COVID-19 cases since March, according to an update Wednesday afternoon on the city website. The update did not note how many of those cases are still active. On Monday, Holaday had said there were 37 active cases.
Amesbury reported having 36 to 40 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, with 49 confirmed positive tests so far this month. Amesbury has reported 285 positive COVID-19 cases since March.
