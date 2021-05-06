NEWBURYPORT — With demand for the COVID-19 vaccination declining, mass vaccination sites will soon shut down and doses will shift to smaller locations such as local pharmacies.
During her weekly COVID-19 update, Mayor Donna Holaday said 3.9 million people in the state have been fully or partly vaccinated, and 4.1 million are expected to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of June.
"This is a significant achievement for the commonwealth," she said.
The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative will host five more clinics through May 22. Beginning this weekend, the clinics will take place Saturdays at Rupert A. Nock Middle School on Low Street.
The collaborative has been involved in the vaccination of more than 23,000 people, Holaday said.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health clinic at the Senior Community Center will also stop offering clinics at the end of the month. As mass vaccination sites begin to shut down, the mayor said walk-ins may be accepted at these sites.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon authorize vaccines for children ages 12 to 15, she said.
As of last week in Newburyport, 67% of all residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 48% are fully vaccinated.
"We are currently in a multistep plan to phase out more COVID-19 restrictions and allow added businesses to reopen over the course of this month," Holaday said, adding that the goal is to eliminate all limits on businesses, gatherings and events by August.
The mayor met with organizers for Yankee Homecoming this week to plan ahead for the long-running weeklong festival. Organizers are working to host as many of the usual events as possible while still adhering to health and safety guidelines.
In the weekly data report Thursday from the Department of Public Health, the state said the number of communities considered to be the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission dropped from 26 to 13 in the past week.
Now, only Brockton, Chicopee, Dracut, Edgartown, Haverhill, Lawrence, Littleton, Lowell, Nantucket, New Bedford, Rochester, Springfield and Taunton remain in that "red" high-risk group.
The DPH also confirmed 1,004 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the first day since Saturday that the daily count of new cases topped 1,000.
Since the start of the pandemic, 650,859 people in Massachusetts were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus and an additional 43,910 people have been inflicted with probable cases of COVID-19.
Public health authorities announced five recent COVID-19 deaths Thursday, raising the death toll among people with test-confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 to 17,663 in a little less than 14 months.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Greater Newburyport communities over the past week rose only slightly, if at all, in most cases, according to DPH data.
The weekly DPH report said the total number of positive COVID cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago rose from 1,067 to 1,075 in Amesbury over the past week; from 561 to 569 in Georgetown; from 474 to 476 in Groveland; from 380 to 381 in Merrimac; from 306 to 307 in Newbury; from 997 to 1010 in Newburyport; from 378 to 380 in Rowley; from 619 to 622 in Salisbury; and the total cases in West Newbury over the past year was unchanged from 189 the previous week.
Editor Richard K. Lodge and State House News Service contributed to this story.
