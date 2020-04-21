NEWBURYPORT – City officials are warning that residents could see sewage backing up into their homes if they don't stop flushing sanitary wipes down the drain, which is clogging pipes and pumping stations.
Mayor Donna Holaday said the practice of disposing sanitary wipes in toilets was causing major problems with the city’s sewer system and she was extremely concerned that residents could experience sewage backups into their homes.
“I need people to stop flushing them immediately,” Holaday said Tuesday.
The mayor said the wipes are clogging the city's wet wells, which are a major component of the sewer system.
Officials on Tuesday were dealing with wipes clogging pipes and machinery in three places on Crow Lane, a residential area, Holaday said.
Jamie Tuccolo, the director of operations for the city, said in an email to the mayor, "With the basically the entire country currently home, I strongly feel this wipe issue is just starting. We have 16 pump stations throughout the city including PI (Plum Island) and 75 miles of sewer in which this can affect all of it if nothing is done to prevent continuous flushing of these wipes."
Officials advise residents to throw used sanitary wipes into the trash, not the toilet.
