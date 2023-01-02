AMESBURY — Maples Crossing, the new elementary school, and the financial state of the city were among the topics raised as Mayor Kassandra Gove shared her thoughts about 2022 with The Daily News.
Gove said her administration’s biggest achievement was securing the city’s financial stability.
“The city had a free cash certification for FY23 that brought its reserves into compliance with state recommendations for best practices at 5-10% of the operating budget for the first time in 20 years,” Gove said in an email.
“The increase in free cash is a reflection of conservative budgeting and administrative efforts to manage financial impacts created by the pandemic,” she added. “Amesbury continues to see very tight budget forecasts, while taxpayers feel the pressure from every direction, but the financial stability this provides is encouraging.”
Gove said the improvement in financial stability was especially important considering what she identified as two of the biggest challenges the city faced in the past year.
“We’ve spent much of this year adjusting to continued increases in materials and supplies, for example chemicals at the water treatment plant have increased 300% in cost,” Gove said. “We’ve also spent considerable effort on personnel management, from negotiating new union contracts to hiring for critical positions within the city. The ripple effect of the pandemic on the workforce and labor market is challenging for municipalities who have little flexibility and small budgets.”
Among the mayor’s top priorities is increasing the amount of affordable housing, and she believes the city is well set up to do so.
“The past few years have turned up the spotlight on housing instability and the lack of affordable options in our community, the region and the commonwealth,” Gove said. “We’ve positioned ourselves well by adopting the Housing Production Plan, appointing our affordable housing trustees, and laying the groundwork for development within 40R Smart Growth Overlay Districts. It’s important that we continue our efforts to provide housing options for everyone in our community and we approach this work with urgency and creativity.”
Gove said downtown businesses closed the year with a strong holiday season, much to the benefit of the city.
“Whether it’s volunteer/committee-driven events like the holiday parade, Amesbury Cultural Council’s Open Studio Tour, or Chamber of Commerce-planned events, they all have brought tremendous foot traffic to our downtown area and small businesses,” Gove said. “After a few years of pandemic-related stress on local businesses, it is nice to see our downtown area without vacancies, new businesses coming in, and a vibrant mix of retail and restaurants.”
Looking toward the coming year, Gove shared an update on Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School as construction continues.
“The Shay Memorial School continues to progress on schedule with substantial completion expected for April. The building has heat, which will allow for finish work to continue through the winter, including ceramic tile and millwork. The “curtainwall” or large glass walls in areas like the cafeteria, media center and stairwells are being installed now, leading us toward a weatherproof building,” she said.
“The last of the landscaping for this season is being wrapped up as well as the curbing and other exterior features like the flagpoles, the main entrance, and its benches. The team is in the final stages of confirming furniture, fixtures, and equipment as well as the technology package. It’s exciting to see the project transition into this stage and be able to imagine students and staff in the space. I anticipate no problem getting the teachers and staff in to see the new building before summer break and seeing the students start school there in the fall.”
She also shared an update on the city’s largest employer, Munters Corp., and its agreement with Global Property Developers Corp. to move into its new flagship facility at the Maples Crossing campus at 24 South Hunt Road.
“We are pleased Munters has made the decision to stay here in Amesbury. This has presented a change in the overall plans of the Maples Crossing campus,” Gove said. “There are portions of the project that are approved and under construction, some that are under review by our boards and commissions now, and some that we expect to be presented for permitting in the coming year. Entitlement for the Munters project should be clear in 2023 and we should see an active construction site at the top of the hill.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
